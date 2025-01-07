A bus stops along the seafront, opposite Princes Park, in 1981A bus stops along the seafront, opposite Princes Park, in 1981
A bus stops along the seafront, opposite Princes Park, in 1981

Looking back: Eastbourne buses through the years - in pictures

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 13:13 GMT
Take a look at these photos of buses in Eastbourne between 1960 and 1981.

Eastbourne was the first borough in the world to run a motor bus service.

The service was inaugurated on April 12, 1903, and ran between the railway station and Meads, according to Guinness World Records.

The town's bus service, known as Eastbourne Buses, operated for more than 100 years before being bought by Stagecoach in 2009.

If you have any other photos of the town (people, events, places, buildings) for future ‘looking back’ pieces, please email them to: [email protected].

A bus parked in Channel View Road in 1961. You can just see The Archery pub in the background which is no longer there.

1. Looking back: Eastbourne buses through the years - in pictures

A bus parked in Channel View Road in 1961. You can just see The Archery pub in the background which is no longer there. Photo: Michelle Rideout

A bus stops in Cornfield Road in 1972

2. Looking back: Eastbourne buses through the years - in pictures

A bus stops in Cornfield Road in 1972 Photo: Michelle Rideout

A bus heads to Ramsay Way from Terminus Road in 1981. The Squirrel pub, now the Metro bank, is in the background

3. Looking back: Eastbourne buses through the years - in pictures

A bus heads to Ramsay Way from Terminus Road in 1981. The Squirrel pub, now the Metro bank, is in the background Photo: Michelle Rideout

A Southdown bus leaves the bus station in Pevensey Road in 1972

4. Looking back: Eastbourne buses through the years - in pictures

A Southdown bus leaves the bus station in Pevensey Road in 1972 Photo: Michelle Rideout

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Stagecoach
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice