Eastbourne was the first borough in the world to run a motor bus service.

The service was inaugurated on April 12, 1903, and ran between the railway station and Meads, according to Guinness World Records.

The town's bus service, known as Eastbourne Buses, operated for more than 100 years before being bought by Stagecoach in 2009.

If you have any other photos of the town (people, events, places, buildings) for future ‘looking back’ pieces, please email them to: [email protected].

1 . Looking back: Eastbourne buses through the years - in pictures A bus parked in Channel View Road in 1961. You can just see The Archery pub in the background which is no longer there. Photo: Michelle Rideout

2 . Looking back: Eastbourne buses through the years - in pictures A bus stops in Cornfield Road in 1972 Photo: Michelle Rideout

3 . Looking back: Eastbourne buses through the years - in pictures A bus heads to Ramsay Way from Terminus Road in 1981. The Squirrel pub, now the Metro bank, is in the background Photo: Michelle Rideout

4 . Looking back: Eastbourne buses through the years - in pictures A Southdown bus leaves the bus station in Pevensey Road in 1972 Photo: Michelle Rideout