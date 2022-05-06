Lord Egremont opens new permissive footpath in Tillington

Lord Egremont cuts the ribbon to mark the opening of the new Permissive Footpath SUS-220605-163241001

Residents marked the occasion on Thursday 5th May, celebrating the public opening of the footpath by Lord Egremont, the landowner.

The new Permissive Footpath runs south from Tillington towards the River Rother.

From the A272 crossroads, go south down Coxsland Lane, past Tillington Stables. Then, instead of having to walk two sides of a triangle, the new Path now goes straight for 1000 metres between the reservoir and the sewage works towards the River Rother.

The last time this Path was shown on the map was 1901, but, significantly, was not registered in 1949 for the Definite Map of Rights of Way and thus losing the right to walk on it. The new Path is now correcting this.

A Permissive Path is a legal agreement between landowners (in this case the Leconfield Estate) & the County Council to allow the public to walk on their land.

The Estate and Lord Egremont have given a 10 Year Agreement, at the end of which it can either be renewed or the land reverts to the owners.