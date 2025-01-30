Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the first Restorative Action Ceremony for LGBT veterans to be carried out by a Lord-Lieutenant has taken place in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Army, Navy and RAF have hosted ceremonies to make amends to veterans who were thrown out of the armed forces due to the LGBT ban between 1967 to 2000.

But on Wednesday, January 29, Lady Emma Barnard became one of the first Lord-Lieutenants to host a Restorative Action Ceremony in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The private occasion at Edes House in Chichester was at the request of Army veteran Wendy Abbott and WRAF veteran Liz Stead. They were reluctant to be involved with anything military due to deep scars that still remain.

The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, with WRAF veteran Liz Stead, left, and Army veteran Wendy Abbott

Both were 18 when they signed up as young women, unaware of the ban on homosexuality in the armed forces. They pointed out lesbianism never has been illegal and, in any case, they were only young, not even really aware themselves about their sexuality.

Lady Emma, the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, presented them each with a pin badge, awarded to LGBT veterans who served during 1967 to 2000, to mark the injustice they faced.

She also presented each with a box containing a letter of apology from 10 Downing Street, a beret and cap badge, and a copy of their Certificate of Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Emma said: "I've obviously read the Etherton report. It is appalling reading and I'm so glad it happened because, it seems to me, that the vicious and aggressive and absolutely repulsive policy under which you both suffered, and indeed so many like you, had to be called out, thank God has been called out.

The pin badge awarded to LGBT veterans who served during 1967 to 2000, to mark the injustice they faced

"It is just a step forward, I suggest, in the marching towards the light, if I can put it like that. What you have suffered, what so many like you have suffered, is absolutely unimaginable and it's so shameful that it happened so recently. I can't even imagine the consequences and what you have had to bear over the years.

"I really hope that today will be perhaps a new page, that you can start to put this behind you. I am very aware, and I am under no illusion, that you can't just rub out what you went through. May you march into the light and may you march with courage."

Wendy signed up in 1983 at the age of 18, intending to serve 22 years in the Army. After six weeks' basic training in Guildford with the Women’s Royal Army Corps (WRAC), she arrived in Chichester for trade training with the Royal Military Police (RMP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy said: "After a gruelling but rewarding five months, I was then posted to the British Army of the Rhine. Following on from this, I served in Northern Ireland, before I was sadly 'found out and kicked out’ of a job I loved due to the LGB ban."

The symbolic returning of some past items and a written confirmation that the ban was wholly wrong are important to veterans affected

In 1988, Wendy was awarded a Prince's Youth Business Trust grant, which enabled her to follow her passion of photography. She went on to complete a degree in London and in 2000, she moved to Spain. It was only two years ago that Wendy moved back to the UK full time.

Wendy said the symbolic returning of some past items and a written confirmation that the ban was wholly wrong were important to veterans affected.

She added: "It has left deep scars on us. I still find it staggering that 25 years since the lifting of the ban, we are only just now getting this apology and the possibility of 'some' financial restitution. However, it is too late for some, or not nearly enough to cover the losses we incurred. I like to think things have changed but I think there is still some way to go."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz was 18 when she joined the Royal Air Force in 1965. She was an Air Defence (Radar) Operator and the Cold War with Russia was at its height. After completing trade training at RAF Bawdsey, Liz was stationed at RAF Boulmer in Northumberland.

The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, presenting Army veteran Wendy Abbott with her box

She said: "I played squash and netball for RAF Boulmer, just loved the sport time. I had a four-month detachment in 1967 at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. It was a wonderful experience.

"I returned to RAF Boulmer, then, due to the suspicion of my sexuality, I was posted to RAF Stanmore Park, the station I was discharged from as 'Services No Longer Required' in February 1969."

In latter years, Liz worked in social care for 26 years, as Coastal Business Manager in London and West Sussex. She and her wife Stevie Garrett formed their civil partnership at Edes House in 2006 and Liz retired in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz made a digital film for the Imperial War Museum to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the lifting the LGBT ban, giving her story of the Air Force.

She said: "I didn't know anything about my sexuality at that time, other than went with the norm, went to dances, had a few young men.

"When I came back from Cyprus is when I met my girlfriend. I don't think we really realised what was happening to us. A relationship grew and the crazy thing about it is I suppose we did feel that maybe we were being looked at, or people were talking about us."

Wendy Abbott signed up in 1983 at the age of 18, intending to serve 22 years in the Army

Liz said they actually went to their senior officers and said 'we're not lesbians'. She thinks, now, that it was a cry for help. She later discovered that gay people were seen as a security risk, an easy target for Russian spies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The stereotype at that time of what gay people looked like, acted like, we felt we weren't," she added.

The pair were separated but it made no difference. They saw each others and wrote letters pretty much every day, which Liz said was probably their downfall.

Liz said she had been fortunate to have had a good career after leaving the WRAF but some other stories were 'horrendous' and it upset her because she can remember her own 'long, exhausting, bullish' interview.

"You can never forget it, that type of interrogation about something that you thought you weren't hurting anybody. All you did was love somebody of the same sex. What was so awful about that?"