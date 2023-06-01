On Friday May 26, the Lord-Lieutenant presented the British Empire Medal (BEM) to three incredibly worthy East Sussex residents at an investiture at Lewes Town Hall.
Bidge Garton BEM was recognised for her extensive volunteer work, including almost four decades with University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust
Diana Kelly BEM was honoured for over 20 years of service to the community in the Parish of Withyham.
And finally, Michael Trott BEM, from Eastbourne, was presented with the British Empire Medal for his services to humanitarian aid and support for communities in the UK and abroad.
Mr Trott, who set up Living Life Eastbourne in 2006, said at the time of receiving his award: “I am proud in many different ways because this award I am going to receive is for myself and my wife. My wife has been the backbone with everything that I do.”