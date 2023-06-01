Edit Account-Sign Out
Lord-Lieutenant presents East Sussex residents with British Empire Medal

The Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex presented three East Sussex residents with British Empire Medals investiture at Lewes Town Hall.
By Sam Pole
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:25 BST

On Friday May 26, the Lord-Lieutenant presented the British Empire Medal (BEM) to three incredibly worthy East Sussex residents at an investiture at Lewes Town Hall.

Bidge Garton BEM was recognised for her extensive volunteer work, including almost four decades with University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust

Diana Kelly BEM was honoured for over 20 years of service to the community in the Parish of Withyham.

The Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex presented three East Sussex residents with British Empire Medals investiture at Lewes Town Hall.

And finally, Michael Trott BEM, from Eastbourne, was presented with the British Empire Medal for his services to humanitarian aid and support for communities in the UK and abroad.

Mr Trott, who set up Living Life Eastbourne in 2006, said at the time of receiving his award: “I am proud in many different ways because this award I am going to receive is for myself and my wife. My wife has been the backbone with everything that I do.”

