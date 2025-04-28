‘Lost’ Sussex veteran resurfaces at the age of 101 and gets invite to VE Day service at Westminster Abbey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The newest member of the Royal Sussex Regiment Association is also now its oldest member, a Second World War veteran aged 101.

John Crocker and the association somehow lost contact many years ago and it was only when the mayor of East Grinstead made a request on his behalf that the mistake was uncovered.

Celia Baker, association secretary, said: "How this amazing veteran has slipped through the system beggars belief.

"We had an email from the mayor of East Grinstead saying John no longer had his Regimental tie, beret and cap badge. This email came as a surprise to us, as we were not aware of this gentleman's existence.

John Crocker at Chichester Cathedral for the Royal Sussex Regiment Association's St George's Day service

"We don't have any World War Two ex-Royal Sussex veterans in the association any more, and for John to suddenly appear was a great and delightful surprise.

"Naturally, the association arranged for a tie, beret and badge to be presented to John at his care home in the presence of his family. The Regiment have also managed to acquire his medals, which were also presented to him on the day.

"John joined the Army at 17 and saw action in North Africa and the Middle East. John is a real hero and whilst he's 101, he very much enjoys reminiscing about his time with the Regiment during the war."

Thanks to Celia's intervention, John has been invited to Westminster Abbey, in the presence of the King and Queen, for a service to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8.

John Crocker with the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks, at the Royal Sussex Regiment Association's St George's Day lunch

He has also been put in touch with The Not Forgotten and, as a result, has received an invitation to a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace with the charity.

John, who lives at Silver Court Care Home in East Grinstead, was introduced to the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks, at its St George's Day event in Chichester.

Dr Fooks said: "It was a delight and honour to be introduced to him. He is now the association’s oldest and newest member! John has never been married but thankfully he has a nephew and niece who keep an eye on him.

"The Lord-Lieutenant and I had both attended the very moving service of Remembrance beforehand – the St George’s Chapel holds the list of the names of the 10,000 people who died in both the World Wars and since."

The mayor of East Grinstead, Steve Ody, met John in March during a visit to his care home. Mr Ody has since met another former Royal Sussex Regiment veteran living in the area and hopes to reconnect the two comrades.

John joined the Army when he got his call-up papers and served as a Private in the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Sussex Regiment, an infantry unit.

He was assigned to Colchester North Camp and spent three weeks at sea before landing at Port Said in Egypt. He travelled to Cairo and Alexandria and met General Montgomery on several occasions.

He also travelled to Tel Aviv in Israel, Iraq and Trieste in Italy, and did some mountain training near the border of Russia to improve his mountain warfare skills.