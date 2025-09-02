Lots of Oktoberfest events taking place in Hastings this autumn

The original Hastings Oktoberfest has been going since 2016 , when it was first held at St Mary in the Castle. It returns to a new venue, Phoenix Arts Centre, in Parkstone Road, on Saturday October 25.

The venue will be transformed into a Munich style Bier Hall with German beers, wines spirits and imported German bratwurst

There will be live oompah music from band DDFK, with fun and games from host Greg Draven and local favourites The Cover-Ups closing the evening session only.

​​​​There will be 2 sessions this year:

Daytime: 12-4.30pm with tickets at £17.50 and evening: 6-11pm, £20. Limited early bird tickets available for both sessions. The first drink is free. Tickets available from onlineticketseller.

Hastings Old Town pub The Crown, holds its Oktoberfest event from Friday September 26 – Sunday September 28. Book a table online to enjoy German food and beer specials in addition to usual menu. Kitchen open 12-4pm, 5-9pm.

An Oktoberfest celebration is taking place at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Saturday November 1 with two sessions at 12 noon and 6pm, priced £15 and £25.

There will be beer, pretzels, Bratwurst, and music inspired by the Bavarian festival. Performing will be the original Rock ‘n’ Roll Oompah Band. The five-piece brass group specialises in virtuosic and high-energy performances of rock and pop classics.

Formed back in 2006, Oompah Brass began as a traditional Bavarian Oompah band. These days, however, you won’t hear any German marches or Polkas – they may still be clad in Lederhosen but their repertoire of ‘oompah’ music is drawn from the likes of AC/DC, Queen, Bon Jovi, Led Zeppelin, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry.

They are a resident house band at two of London’s bierkellers – Katzenjammers and the Octoberfest Pub.

V.I.P tickets are available and include a premium table seat;, able service for drinks and a souvenir stein. This is an 18+ event and ID will be required. Tickets from the White Rock website.

