The dating show’s final is fast approaching, and as producers throw challenges at this year’s Islanders, speculation is rife as to who will make the top three and, crucially, who will win £50,000.

Frontrunning the category for the final three are fan-coined ‘mum and dad’ couple Davide & Ekin-Su, priced at a very likely 1-100.

The pair have been a true favourite amongst fans for their affection and care towards each other, as well as their numerous tiffs.

Ekin and Davide on a date.

In tonight’s episode, viewers will see Ekin-Su brought to tears as she and Davide are serenaded by tenor Alfie Boe on a romantic date.

As the pair are serenaded, Ekin-Su tells Davide: “I feel like I'm in a dream.

"This is probably the most romantic date I've ever been on in my life. I just can't get over this. It's everything I've always wanted.”

While offering a toast, Davide replies: “To our beautiful experience and hopefully we will last forever - it will last forever.”

Ekin and Davide on a date.

Next up with a likely place in the top three are Andrew & Tasha, with odds of 4-11.

As the model and the estate agent chat about moving in and starting a life on the outside together, the public opinion has certainly shifted for these two, giving them a good chance in the final.

Completing the top three favourites to make the final are the Love Island alumni Adam and paramedic Paige, who are tipped 8-11.

Although on rocky ground with some online fans, the pair have been smitten with each other since Adam’s arrival.

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen have seen their odds widen – after the pair fell out this week during the Mile High challenge.

Tony Kenny, Head of Sponsorship PR at William Hill, said: “As the final fast approaches, we’re not only interested in who will win but also who will make it to the finish line after this week.