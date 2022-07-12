Love Island: Davide & Ekin-Su now favourites to win as Adam Collard returns and causes a stir in the villa

On Monday (12 July), viewers of the popular dating show saw the return of series five contestant Adam, and he didn’t waste time in stirring things up.

He took Paige Thorne aside for a chat, and suggested to her that he thinks Jacques O’Neil, whom Paige is coupled up with, will struggle with the attention from other girls generated from his appearance on the series.

When her fellow girls asked her what Adam had said to her, Paige said she’d tell them if they didn’t tell the boys – which they all agree to.

Ekin-Su and Davide couple up.

However, in a sneak peek look at Tuesday night's episode, Gemma was seen stirring the pot as she told Jacques that Adam had been talking about him.

The preview saw Gemma laying on a bed in the garden as she told her ex-boyfriend: "Oh he was proper slagging you off."

Jacques immediately jumped up and stormed over to Paige Thorne and asked her: "Has Adam been slagging me off?"

He can then be heard shouting: "Who the f*ck is he?! Just another geezer that's been on this show, he's f*cking nothing mate!"

Adam.

Adam was also seen chatting to Gemma, Danica Taylor and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in Monday’s episode.

Despite showing some interest towards Adam, William Hill have put Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su as the new favourites, at a price of 6-4.

Previous long standing favourites Luca and Gemma have slipped down to second place, after the Brighton fishmonger showed evident signs of jealousy over Gemma’s friendship with Billy.

Many predict Luca will show similar emotions if Adam begins to crack on with Gemma.

