Love Island: Fans delighted as Sussex contestant gets exposed during movie night

Brighton’s Olivia Hawkins’ behaviour was exposed during last night’s episode of Love Island, much to the delight of viewers.

The Sussex actress saw her true colours revealed in front of the other islanders, as they all watched footage of her forgetting Kai's name and badmouthing the other girls on the show.

The 27-year-old remained unbothered by the reveal, saying: “No, because it's nothing I wouldn't say. If you've got any questions, come to me after.”

The islanders also heard Olivia's comments to Maxwell, in which she said that Claudia had forgiven Casey too quickly for kissing other girls during Casa Amor and claimed Samie and Tom were not a good match.

Fans of the show were delighted with these revelations and took to Twitter to express their joy.

One person wrote: "Ahh this is beautiful. Olivia getting exposed left and right.”

Another added: “OLIVIA GETTING EXPOSED' while a third agreed, saying: 'YESS OLIVIA EXPOSED.”

Olivia had been in a couple with Kai before Casa Amor, but both decided to partner up with their new flames after the challenge, causing a lot of friction between the two.

Kai Fagan was refused to apologise to Olivia since she returned from Casa Amor.

Viewers were puzzled on Sunday night (February 19) when Liv, who is now in a couple with Maxwell Samuda, demanded an apology from the science and P.E teacher for leaving her for Sanam Harrinanan whilst they were in sperate villas, despite doing the same thing herself.

The Mancunian refused to do so, claiming he had done nothing wrong, and was pulled for a further chat with the Brighton brunette in Wednesday’s episode.

The Sussex actress asked Kai why he didn't name her as most untrustworthy in the Knowing Me, Knowing You challenge - which the islanders took part in during the previous episode.

She said to the him: “You picking Claudia was a bit of a cop out and it confirms you are quite fake and for me I'd much rather you just said Olivia this is why I don't think she's genuine rather than water under the bridge."

The annoyed Kai then replied: “Liv listen, I can't be ar**d with this conversation, I said Claudia because I can't be ar**d with beef, I'm trying not to bite because I don't want confrontation

“But if you are saying Kai this and Kai that then I'm done with it see you later,' as he stormed off.”

Following the argument, Olivia told the girls she felt as if Kai’s behaviour was putting Maxwell off her, before the girls explained Kai treated her badly and she deserves better.

Many viewers took to social media to criticise the Brighton brunette for her behaviour and the other female islanders for enabling it with their advice.

One posted: "Them girls are all delusional and enablers! Kai has done nothing wrong on Olivia! STOP encouraging her!”

Another said: "Olivia is the most manipulative, conniving and scheming person who has ever been on Love Island”

More drama is likely round the corner, as two new bombshells enter the villa in tonight’s episode (February 24).

Rosie Seabrook and Keanan Brand, both 24, will be looking to turn heads and take advantage of the numerous frayed relationships following the Move Night extravaganza.