Love Island fans outraged after supposed Move Night episode actually shows unpopular contestant going on a date

Love Island fans were outraged after they were promised a movie night episode last night, but instead watched Olivia Hawkins go on a date with Maxwell Samuda.

Viewers were excited for the return of the popular segment of the show, in which the islanders gather around a big screen to catch up on all the antics from Casa Amor, after it was displayed in teaser trailers for Wednesday night’s (February 22) episode.

Instead, fans were disappointed as the majority of the episode was taken up by a date with the unpopular Olivia and her partner Maxwell.

The show only contained fifteen minutes of Movie Night content, upsetting the majority of those that tuned in to watch it.

A number of them expressed their outage during the show, one fan tweeted: "a date… we are never seeing move night ffs”

Another posted: “Please can we move to movie night. Nobody cares for this date I beg”

A third said: "I do not wanna see these two pricks on a date, we want move night!!!!!”

A fourth angrily typed: “Love island can acc go away they've teased move night and it's got 30 mins left and we are watching olivia on a date, who cares”

A fifth fan commented: "We spent most of that ep watching Liv obsess over Kai and no one cares and literally no time on Move Night. Fuming.”

Olivia continued to anger fans in last night’s episode, after she once again pulled her former partner Kai for a chat and demanded an apology, but the semi-pro rugby player stood his ground.

The Sussex actress asked Kai why he didn't name her as most untrustworthy in the Knowing Me, Knowing You challenge - which the islanders took part in during the previous episode.

She said to the him: “You picking Claudia was a bit of a cop out and it confirms you are quite fake and for me I'd much rather you just said Olivia this is why I don't think she's genuine rather than water under the bridge."

The annoyed P.E teacher then replied: “Liv listen, I can't be ar**d with this conversation, I said Claudia because I can't be ar**d with beef, I'm trying not to bite because I don't want confrontation

“But if you are saying Kai this and Kai that then I'm done with it see you later,' as he stormed off.”

Following the argument, Olivia told the girls she felt as if Kai’s behaviour was putting Maxwell off her, before the girls explained Kai treated her badly and she deserves better.

Many viewers took to social media to criticise the Brighton brunette for her behaviour and the other female islanders for enabling it with their advice.

One posted: "Them girls are all delusional and enablers! Kai has done nothing wrong on Olivia! STOP encouraging her!”

Another said: "Olivia is the most manipulative, conniving and scheming person who has ever been on Love Island”

A third added: "I hope for the next vote Olivia’s in the bottom and Kai isn’t so she can understand that Kai is not the problem here”

A fourth wrote in support of Kai, saying: “Kai is my favourite Islander in there. He stands up for him self, is intelligent enough to see through Olivia’s bullshit and how he deals with the current situation shows how mature he is. A true King and my winner.

While a fifth viewer summarised: “Olivia needs to drop it now, kai isn’t bothered”

