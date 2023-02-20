Love Island: Fans puzzled by Sussex contestant's 'delusional' request following Casa Amor recoupling

Brighton’s Olivia Hawkins has left Love Island fans baffled after she asked for an apology from Kai Fagan following the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling.

The pair have not spoken to each other since returning from the ‘ultimate relationship test’ on Thursday, February 16, in which they both chose to re-couple with new partners having previously been a partnership themselves.

Olivia, who is know couple up with Maxwell Samuda, has been wanting an apology from the P.E. teacher for leaving her after the Casa Amor challenge, despite doing the same thing herself.

The Sussex ring girl relayed this message to Kai’s new partner Sanam Harrinanan in Sunday night’s episode (February 19), who then told the 24-year-old later in the day.

Kai bluntly told the social worker he was not apologising to anyone, to which Sanam replied: “I think from what I've gathered she wants to close that book and so do you, so can't you just both call it quits and be civil because it is awkward for me.”

Kai said: “I am civil with her though that's the thing, I'm not going to sit her and have a conversation with her.”

Fans were confused and outraged by Olivia's behaviour, labelling the actress as ‘delusional’ and ‘embarrassing’.

One said: “Olivia is actually deluded #loveisland”

Another added: “I will personally vote for Kai to win just to spite Olivia. I'm bad vibes yes. #loveisland”

A third wrote: “Why should Kai apologise when Olivia done the same thing she done? Kai ain't wrong ngl, he's been so civil! #loveisland”

A fourth said: “Olivia is truly in her own world #loveisland”

Viewers were also outraged by a clip of Olivia and her new man Maxwell commenting on the other couples relationship status since Casa Amor, while lying by themselves on the daybeds.

The Brighton girl told Maxwell that she believed that Tom Clare and Samie Eilishi’s couple was ‘not working’ and that Claudia Fogarty had forgiven Casey O'Gorman ‘too easily’ after he kissed two girls whilst they were staying in the two separate villas.

When asked by Maxwell about Kai and Sanam, Olivia said: "He only recoupled because he wanted to stay safe and he thought he would be in a vulnerable position If I came back with someone. His head has turned four times and he has been in the bottom three three times.”

Fans were not happy with this gossiping from the brunette, one wrote on Twitter: “Why is Olivia gossiping about all the other couples???? She’s so miserable ugh.”

Another agreed: “Olivia is so annoying like mind your business #LoveIsland”

A third said: “olivia and maxwell’s entire relationship is olivia bitching about other couples to him lol”

A fourth said: Olivia on #loveisland has more faces than a town hall clock.

