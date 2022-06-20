Love Island: Luca Bish and Gemma Owen named as bookmakers favourites to win

Luca, 23, and Gemma, 18, have seen their odds slashed from 15-2 to 7-2 by bookmakers William Hill.

The pair are currently split from each other, after Friday’s bombshell Danica Taylor chose Luca in last night’s (June 19) recoupling.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Kenny, Head of Sponsorship PR at William Hill, commented on the market: “Last night’s recoupling demonstrates just how quickly things - and tempers - can change within the villa.

Luca, 23, and Gemma, 18 have seen their odds slashed from 15-2 to 7-2 by bookmakers William Hill.

"However, the recoupling seems to have brought Luca and Gemma closer together… for now.

“With another week ahead of us, it’ll be interesting to see how new islander Danica affects existing dynamics and whether she’ll find love and - more importantly - also rock the boat.”

After being in the villa for just under a day, Danica chose to couple up with Luca, saying the 23-year-old fishmonger was more like the type of guy she usually goes for and said she wanted to see if there'd be anything there.

Danica did have the choice of two single boys – Remi Lambert and Davide Sanclimenti – and her decision left Luca visibly unhappy at the firepit.

Gemma then chose to couple up with Davide and Indiyah Polack decided to stay with Ikenna Ekwonna, meaning Remi was dumped from the island.

The next day, Danica and Luca were sent out on a date and the Brighton man admitted that he didn't see a future for them and suggested it would help her to talk to the other guys instead.

Danica then swiftly moved her attention to Jacques O'Neill, who is currently coupled up with paramedic Paige Thorne, William Hill’s second favourites to win at 6-1.

Rugby pro Jacques told 21-year-old Danica that his head could be turned and the duo are priced at a likely 18-1.

Top 5 Couples to Win Love Island 2022

Luca Bish & Gemma Owen - 7-2

Jacques O’Neill & Paige Thorne - 6-1

Andrew Le Page & Tasha Ghouri - 6-1

Jay Yoiunger & Ekin Su Culculoglu - 16-1

Jacques O’Neill & Gemma Owen 16-1

The current Love Island couples are:

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Jay Younger

Danica Taylor and Luca Bish

Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Amber Backford and Dami Hope

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Paige Thorne and Jacques O’Neill