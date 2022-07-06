Love Island: Luca Bish and Gemma Owen still favourites win amid Casa Amor chaos

Viewers of the popular ITV2 dating show are currently enjoying the Casa Amor challenge, which has seen the couples split into two different villas and introduced to the new male and female bombshells.

The 23-year-old Sussex fishmonger and Michael Owen’s 19-year-old daughter have seen their odds slashed to 2-1 in William Hill’s market.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They overtake long standing favourites Jacques O’Neill & Paige Thorne (7-2), as tonight’s sneak peek shows Jacques making moves to other girls.

Luca and Gemma appear to be staying loyal

Jacques is not the only original male Islander to have his relationship tested – Andrew Le Page has kissed and shared a bed with Coco Lodge, as has Dami Hope and Davide Sanclimenti with Summer Botwe and Mollie Salmon respectively.

As fans online denounced Dami’s heavy handed approach to getting to know Summer, the couple are now priced at 5-1 having been overtaken by Davide and Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu.

Previous number ones Andrew and Tasha Ghouri have dropped dramatically down in the market, now tipped 33-1, after the real estate agent beelined for Coco and Billy Brown brought out Tasha’s cheeky side.

Billy and Tasha’s odds have in fact overtaken Andrew’s, who sit as seventh favourite at 25-1.

Tonight’s sneak peek shows Jacques making moves to other girls.

However, Luca and Gemma appear to be staying loyal - with Gemma recently making her feelings very clear, while Luca has been accused of egging the other boys on while he stays out of the game.

READ MORE

Tony Kenny, Head of Sponsorship PR at William Hill, said: “Casa Amor has well and truly graced us with some excellent TV this summer. The boys’ and girls’ heads are turning like tomorrow. It's no longer a question of ‘if’ but more ‘when’.

“Despite being called ‘fake’ by Dami, Luca appears to be playing the commitment game with Gemma. But on the Island, things have been known to change at the drop of a hat.”

Favourite couple to win Love Island 2022

Luca & Gemma (2-1)

Jacques & Paige (7-2)

Davide & Ekin-Su (7-2)

Dami & Indiyah (5-1)