Love Island: Luca Bish and Gemma Owen's relationship looks to be coming to end as Sussex man storms out the villa

The pair have been a couple since day 5 of this season’s popular ITV dating show and at one point were favourites to win the £50,000 prize money.

However, last night viewers watched the two fall-out following the Mile High challenge – as the girls donned flight attendant outfits and strapped the boys in for a bumpy ride.

The Chester dressage rider seemed to be having a great time as she enthusiastically strapped in the boys, particularly Andrew and Adam, who she licked on the chest while performing her routine.

Luca was vividly annoyed by this and pushed Gemma off his seat when it came to his turn – which left Michael Owen’s daughter unimpressed.

The turbulence continued back at the villa as the Sussex fishmonger insisted that he wasn’t annoyed while still being moody with Gemma.

Their private chat resulted in the 23-year-old taking off his mic and storming out of the villa via the front door.

Later that night, the couple’s attempts to clear the ail failed – as Gemma was upset when Luca made a comment on how he'd 'expect her to behave'.

The end of Tuesday's show saw the islanders gathered round the fire pit for another dumping.

While sat down, Luca was heard muttering to Gemma: "Let's just hope this text does us both a favour.”

Following the row, Luca's family flocked to his defence and claimed his behaviour was the result of a 'crazy intense environment'.

Taking to Luca's Instagram Stories – his family wrote: “9/10 weeks of no contact with any family and friends. It's a crazy intense environment where emotions are heightened. Learning to have disagreements and resolve them is part of all successful relationships.

The end of Tuesday's show saw the islanders gathered round the fire pit for another dumping, Luca was heard muttering to Gemma: "Let's just hope this text does us both a favour."

“Society preaches for men to not bottle things up and to open up??? So proud of how vulnerable and in touch with his emotions he's been. Nothing but real.

“First to admit if he's being a little f**k, but really don't feel he's in the wrong here at all. Would do anything to hug him.”

Fans have been speculating for the last week that the couple’s time together might be coming to and end – with many saying they look ‘constantly bored’ when sat together.

Others believe even if they do stay together till the end of the season, there relationship will not last long in the outside world, after Gemma Owen’s mum gave her support to Tasha Ghouri via social media following claims she was bullied by Luca.

Gemma has insisted throughout her time in the villa that she is very family orientated and viewers following the show on Twitter claimed the comment is bad news for Luca.

Ofcom has also received more than 3,000 complaints after Luca and some of the other boys behaviours during the Mad Movies segments on Sunday (July 17).

Viewers were unimpressed by the Sussex fishmonger’s aggressive reaction to a clip being played of Billy Brown flirting with Gemma.

Following last night’s episode, bookmakers William Hill placed Luca and Gemma behind Andrew and Tasha, who have had their odds slashed from 16-1 to 15-2, and are now on par with Adam and Paige (15-2).

Frontrunners in the market remain Davide & Ekin (1-5) as the Islanders are on the homestretch to the final next Monday 1st August. The fiery pair kissed and made up last night after a few jibing comments towards Ekin-Su and her ‘wildness’ at the talent show.

Tony Kenny, Head of Sponsorship PR at William Hill, weighed in on the market shifts: “Cracks are continuing to show in one of the original couples as we approach the final.

"Although Luca and Gemma’s relationship isn’t usually one to attract drama, they appear to be on rocky ground as they near the end of their Love Island experience.