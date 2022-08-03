Love Island: Luca Bish could earn more then £500k a month from OnlyFans' subscriptions

Following the dating show’s final on Monday (August 1), Love Island Statistics set out to discover how much each of this year’s contestants could earn per month if they started an OnlyFans, based on their Instagram following.

Out of all 36 islanders who entered the villa, the Brighton fishmonger is in sixth with an estimated possible monthly income of £520,775 – due to having more than 785,000 Instagram followers.

Luca came second in this year’s show with Gemma Owen – behind winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu – who acquired 63.7% of the public vote.

Ekin-Su has the highest potential OnlyFans earnings at £812,108 per month – having more than 1.2 million Instagram followers.

In second is Gemma Owen, who could earn up to £719,899 monthly on the subscription website. The businesswoman and dressage rider from Chester has almost 1.1 million Instagram followers.

OnlyFans is an internet content subscription service based in London.

Content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content—the "fans".

It allows content creators to receive funding directly from their fans on a monthly basis as well as one-time tips and the pay-per-view feature.

Love Island statistics assigned a value of $9.99 to each potential OnlyFans membership.

This figure was sourced from a Business Insider article that interviewed one of the platform's top earners.