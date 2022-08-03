The Sussex fishmonger is likely to make at least £106.3k from his 839,000 followers on the social media site – according to bookmaker William Hill.

Tony Kenny, head of Sponsorship PR at William Hill, said: “One of the biggest draws for potential Love Island contestants before they feature on the show is the avenues that will open up to them upon leaving, as they’re approached by huge brands for amazing partnerships.

“Whilst contestants don’t have to win to still make waves (or huge amounts of money) - as Molly Mae has proven - they’ll be more in demand if they do take the crown, and can easily build on their £50k winnings through a few simple sponsored Instagram posts per year.”

Luca came second in this year’s ITV2 dating show with Gemma Owen – behind winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in Monday’s (August 1) final.

Each Instagram follower worth 0.0033p when it comes to sponsored posts – meaning Luca will make £2,768 per upload right now.

With previous runner-up Mollie-Mae’s follower count currently a massive 320% more than Luca’s is now, the fishmonger’s earnings could grow to be £8.85k per post.

If Luca were to post just one sponsored upload or story per month - from the likes of JD Sports or boohooMAN - he stands to make £106.3k in the next year.

Furthermore, if Luca achieved the same calibre of sponsors as previous Love Islanders - including the likes of boohooMAN (Tommy Fury) and Ann Summers (Maura Higgins) – and uploaded just one sponsored ad per month, that equates to annual earnings of £33.2k.

Prolific previous runner-up, Molly Mae, jumped to a staggering 6.5 million followers in the year since she featured on the show, representing a 320% increase on Luca’s current following.

If the 23-year-old were to see the same growth, his annual earnings could rise to a massive £106,318.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope finished third, while Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page ended in fourth place.

Davide and Ekin-Su won 63.7% of the public vote to be crowned season eight winners.

Luca and Gemma finishing a distant second, securing 14.5%, while Indiyah and Dami claimed 11.8% and Tasha and Andrew gained 10.1%.

At this moment in time, Luca has a total of 839k followers on Instagram, making him the third most followed finalist of this season, after Gemma and Ekin-Su.

If Luca and Gemma were to stick together on the outside, and partner up when posting sponsored content on Instagram, their combined earnings could increase to £245k - nearly a quarter of a million pounds.