Love Island star Tommy Fury is coming to Sussex

Tommy Fury, the Love Island star who came second in this year’s series, is coming to Sussex.

The former boxer, who appeared on this year’s series of the popular ITV reality show, will be at Grand Elektra, in Robertson Street, Hastings, from 10pm tonight (Thursday, September 5).

The venue told attendees to expect hula girls, tropical decor, beach inflatables and flower leis.

The night, which will run until 3am, will also feature drum & bass, EDM, house, indie, and R&B music from WalshyTheDJ.

Tickets for the event are currently unavailable but those interested in attending can join a waiting list by clicking here.

The younger brother of professional boxer Tyson Fury, Tommy was a contestant of Love Island 2019 in which he came second with his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

See more:

Large number of travellers leave Hastings

Hastings and Ashford International rail services to be disrupted for hours

Bexhill man arrested after private photos posted on adult website