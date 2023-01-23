Love Island: Sussex contestant Olivia Hawkins gets into verbal fight with Zara Lackenby-Brown

Viewers saw tension rising between the two islanders after Zara decided to couple up with Olivia's man Tom Clare, before they took part in a brutal game of ‘Never Have I Ever’.
A sneak preview of tonight’s show presents Zara confronting the Brighton actress after she had pulled Tom for a chat, in which he told 27-year-old he was still interested in a romantic future with her.
After Olivia refused to disclose the contents of her ‘private’ discussion, the 25-year-old model angerly retorted that she deserved to know because she was in a couple with the semi-pro footballer.
Olivia then replied ‘“Are you married?’ and followed by saying that she thought Zara was playing a game, leading to sparks flying.
Zara then angrily replied: “Do you think I’ve flown 11 hours from England to p*ss you off? Get over yourself, Liv. Get over yourself.’
The Sussex ring girl then accuses the bombshell of ‘causing drama’, walking away in tears towards her bedroom calling Zara a ‘b****’.
Despite attempts from male Islander Ron Hall to calm down Zara, she continued to spew anger towards Olivia, saying: “I can’t be arsed with this. No, I don’t have to understand anything, I think she’s being childish.’
The episode will be aired at 9pm tonight on ITV2.