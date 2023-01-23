Love Island: Sussex contestant Olivia Hawkins gets into verbal fight with Zara Lackenby-Brown

Brighton’s Love Island contestant Olivia Hawkins is said to have a explosive argument with Zara Lackenby-Brown in tonight’s episode of the popular dating show.

The Brighton actress is currently taking part in the second-ever winter series of the popular ITV2 show

Viewers saw tension rising between the two islanders after Zara decided to couple up with Olivia's man Tom Clare, before they took part in a brutal game of ‘Never Have I Ever’.

A sneak preview of tonight’s show presents Zara confronting the Brighton actress after she had pulled Tom for a chat, in which he told 27-year-old he was still interested in a romantic future with her.

After Olivia refused to disclose the contents of her ‘private’ discussion, the 25-year-old model angerly retorted that she deserved to know because she was in a couple with the semi-pro footballer.

Olivia then replied ‘“Are you married?’ and followed by saying that she thought Zara was playing a game, leading to sparks flying.

Zara then angrily replied: “Do you think I’ve flown 11 hours from England to p*ss you off? Get over yourself, Liv. Get over yourself.’

The Sussex ring girl then accuses the bombshell of ‘causing drama’, walking away in tears towards her bedroom calling Zara a ‘b****’.

Despite attempts from male Islander Ron Hall to calm down Zara, she continued to spew anger towards Olivia, saying: “I can’t be arsed with this. No, I don’t have to understand anything, I think she’s being childish.’