Love Island: What’s happening on night two? How is Sussex singleton Luca Bish getting on?

The eighth season of the popular dating show returned to our screens at 9pm on ITV2 - seeing 11 new contestants enter the Mallorca villa looking for love and the £50,000 cash prize.

On the first night, Host Laura Whitmore informed the contestants that that the public had decided who the first set of couples would be.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of the show, new arrival Davide Sanclimenti was told via text that he had 24 hours to choose which girl he wanted to couple up – the 27-year-old Italian will announce his decision in tonight's episode.

x

Fishmonger Luca Bish, from Brighton, also entered the villa last night and was coupled up with Paige Thorne, a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea.

Luca announced himself to the show by saying: “I’m Luca Bish and I sell fish.”

This line received a lot of praise and mentions on Twitter.

Fellow islander Gemma Owen, daughter of footballer Michael Owen, also said during the first episode that she was not a fan of Luca’s surname – a comment which many twitter users described as ‘rude’ and ‘mannerless’.

Saltdean United Football Club tweeted there support to Luca during last night’s show.

Luca was top goal scorer for Saltdean U23’s last season and a regular 1st team player.

The club tweeted: “Top goal scorer for Saltdean U23’s last season and regular 1st team player…we’re all supporting

@LucaBish tonight on #LoveIsland”

Who is Luca Bish?

Fishmonger Luca Bish, from Brighton, has been confirmed in the line-up for the upcoming series of Love Island.

The 23-year-old said: “When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made.

"I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?”

Mr Bish currently has around 3,000 followers on Instagram.

Who are the other contestants?

Paige Thorne, a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea.

Dami, Hope a 26-year-old senior microbiologist from Dublin.

Indiyah Polack, a 23-year-old hotel waitress from London.

Liam Lewellyn, a 22-year-old masters student from Newport, South Wales.

Tasha Ghouri, a 23-year-old model and dancer from Thirsk.

Davide Sanclimenti, 27, is originally from Rome and now living in Manchester, and works as a business owner.

Gemma Owen, 19, is a dressage rider and business owner from Chester. She is also the daughter of England footballer Michael Owen.

Ikenna Ekwonna, a 23-year-old pharmaceutical sales worker from from Nottingham.

Andrew Le Page, 27, a real estate agent from Guernsey, who now lives in Dubai.

Amber Beckford, a 24-year-old nanny from London.

Who are the previous Love Island winners?

2015 - Jess Hayes and Max Morley

2016 - Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

2017 - Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

2018 - Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham

2019 - Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea

2020 - Finn Tapp and Paige Turley

2021 - Liam Reardon and Millie Court