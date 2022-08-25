Edit Account-Sign Out
Love Local Arts in Littlehampton: 9 pictures from family fun day in Littlehampton High Street

Love Local Arts in Littlehampton rounded off a bumper summer of fun in Littlehampton High Street with a family fun day on Wednesay, August 24.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:27 am
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:33 am

Children met characters from their favourite films, Poi Passion was there teaching circus skills, there were magic and bubble shows plus various other activities including clay modelling.

1. Littlehampton Love Local Arts

Character meets with Love Local Arts in Littlehampton

Photo: S Robards SR2208242

2. Love Local Arts in Littlehampton

Models in clay made with Love Local Arts in Littlehampton

Photo: S Robards SR2208242

3. Love Local Arts in Littlehampton

Moulding and making with Love Local Arts in Littlehampton

Photo: S Robards SR2208242

4. Love Local Arts in Littlehampton

Fun on the rides with Love Local Arts in Littlehampton

Photo: S Robards SR2208242

