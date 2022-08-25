Love Local Arts in Littlehampton: 9 pictures from family fun day in Littlehampton High Street
Love Local Arts in Littlehampton rounded off a bumper summer of fun in Littlehampton High Street with a family fun day on Wednesay, August 24.
By Elaine Hammond
Children met characters from their favourite films, Poi Passion was there teaching circus skills, there were magic and bubble shows plus various other activities including clay modelling.
