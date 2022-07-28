Love Local Arts in Littlehampton: Puppet performance in Littlehampton High Street draws a crowd

The event on July 27 was celebrating local arts in High Street with free family-friendly workshops and the award-winning Puppet Van. Families gathered to make friendship bracelets and puppets and brighten up the pavement with the Chalk Experience.
1. Love Local Arts in Littlehampton
The Puppet Van performance in High Street for Love Local Arts in Littlehampton
Photo: S Robards SR2207281
Littlehampton Organisation of Community Art’s Chalk Experience in High Street for Love Local Arts in Littlehampton
Friendship bracelet making in High Street for Love Local Arts in Littlehampton
Face painting in High Street for Love Local Arts in Littlehampton
