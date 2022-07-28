Love Local Arts in Littlehampton: Puppet performance in Littlehampton High Street draws a crowd

Love Local Arts in Littlehampton is back for the summer holidays with free family-friendly events every Wednesday until August 24, organised by Littlehampton Town Council as part of a joint initiative with Arun District Council to support the local economy during the public realm improvement works.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 3:10 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 3:32 pm

The event on July 27 was celebrating local arts in High Street with free family-friendly workshops and the award-winning Puppet Van. Families gathered to make friendship bracelets and puppets and brighten up the pavement with the Chalk Experience.

