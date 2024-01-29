BREAKING

Low water pressure reported in Bognor Regis and Barnham: engineer on the way, water company says

Low water pressure has been reported in Bognor Regis and Barnham this morning (January 29), but a spokesperson for Portsmouth Water, which supplies the area, says service will be restored “within the hour.”
By Connor.Gormley
Published 29th Jan 2024, 10:02 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 10:03 GMT
The issue was first confirmed earlier this morning, when a spokesperson Tweeted: “We're aware of some customers in #BognorRegis #Eastergate #Westergate #Barnham #Middleton #Flansham experiencing a loss of supply or low water pressure this morning. We have a technician en route to investigate the cause, and aim to restore normal service as soon as possible.”

At 8.44am, A Portsmouth Water spokesperson wrote: “water pressure should be returning to normal within the hour! Thanks for bearing with us this morning.”

More on this as the situation develops.

