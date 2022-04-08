Lower Beeding school raise more than £1.7k in 2022 themed project

Holy Trinity CofE Primary School’s PTA launched its Challenge 2022 project in January as the committee challenged the children to find innovative and interesting ways to raise £20.22 to bring in the new year.

Nicky Peet, PTA chair, said: “Pupils were given around eight weeks to raise the money – although there was no minimum or maximum sponsorship amount required to take part.

“We wanted children to have fun finding exciting ways to raise the money based around 2022 or 20, 22, even 2,022, that reflected their hobbies and personalities.

“While some read 22 books, others created 22 pieces of artwork that they sold to family and friends.

“Others went down a sporty route making 2,022 catches with a tennis ball and scoring 22 football goals or basketballs in hoops.

“Some walked every day for 22 days, with one pupil using this opportunity to carry out a litter pick along her route.

“A pair of siblings raised sponsorship by climbing Pen Y Fan, the highest peak in South Wales, another pupil donated more than 20.22cm of her hair to The Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children undergoing cancer treatments.”

Students also made cookies, cakes, and sweet cones which were sold at a special market after school following the February half term.

In total, the fundraising efforts raised £1,720.

Mrs Peet added: “The PTA and teaching staff were blown away by the ingenuity shown by children, we are so proud of their efforts.”

Headteacher Tracey Bishop thanked the PTA for its hard work in setting up Challenge 2022, she added: “We are a small school with only 95 children, so this is an amazing amount of money.”

Some of the sponsorship has been allocated for a Platinum Jubilee treat for the children, while the remaining amount will be used for school resources.

