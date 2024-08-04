The Loxwood Joust 2024 takes place over three weekends on August 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18 (10am to 6pm) in the Kingdom of Loxwood.

The event can be found just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood and offers workshops, camping and banqueting experiences that can all be booked in advance at www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk.

So far the joust has seen The Mediaeval Baebes perform on the Woodland Stage, brilliant bird of prey displays, cannons, archery, battle reenactments, and, of course, some spectacular jousting.

A Loxwood Joust spokesperson said on Facebook: “Should ye be coming to the Kingdom of Loxwood, we would encourage ye to come in costume! Tis not compulsory but it adds to the immersive experience and we enjoy seeing you all in your finery, no matter your age! Tis a blog on our website detailing what to wear to a medieval festival!”

Jon Rigby was at the event to take some photos.

