The popular immersive medieval festival returned to Loxwood Meadow on Saturday and Sunday, and there's plenty more to come on August 10-11, and first ever third weekend on August 17-18.

Loxwood's Enchanted Woodland was filled with the ethereal sounds of the an acclaimed all female group the Mediaeval Baebes, as Joust goers sip award-winning local mead, and revel in faerie groves and magical wishes

For the next two weeks the baebes will make way for Trobar de Morte, a Spanish mediaeval band, who promise 'dark pagan folk music' and a memorable stage show.

Amid pounding hooves and splintering lances the Loxwood Boars took on the Horsham Hornets and Londonium Lions in front of a roaring home crowd.

And Cobham-based medieval fighting group Invicta took on all-comers in ferocious fully armoured battles, something which piqued the interest of Hollywood film star Tom Hardy, who not only attended last year's event but also donned a costume and took part in a scrap of his own.

This year the medieval fighting goes up a notch with two teams from Ireland travelling to Loxwood.

In addition to the extra weekend there are now more places to eat and drink at the event, upgraded bars and a new woodland cafe. The jousting arena has also been improved for spectators and now includes sheltered seating.

The many medieval reenactors who bring the joust to life, are wonderfully enthusiastic and passionate about what they do and make it such a memorable day.

And across the site there's a variety of workshops including a medieval archery academy, and a Knight School and Jester’s School for younger visitors to Loxwood.

There's also plenty to learn from the very approachable medieval trades and crafts people, who will happily discuss all manner of things from forging weapons to baking medieval pies.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

1 . Loxwood Joust 2024 : Loxwood Joust 2024 Loxwood Joust 2024 (Photo: John Lines) Photo: JOHN LINES : John Lines

2 . Loxwood Joust 2024 : Loxwood Joust 2024 Loxwood Joust 2024 (Photo: John Lines) Photo: JOHN LINES : John Lines

3 . Loxwood Joust 2024 : Loxwood Joust 2024 Loxwood Joust 2024 (Photo: John Lines) Photo: JOHN LINES : John Lines