The number 42 is the luckiest number in the history of the National Lottery, according to new research.

It is the most common winning number in the Lotto having been drawn in 14.2 per cent of 997 draws since January 2015.

And Number 38 is the most common Bonus Ball. While every lottery draw is random, new analysis has revealed the numbers which have appeared more often than others and have statistically appeared on the most winning tickets over the last nine years.

The research, by online casino comparison service Casino Alpha, shows the most common numbers to appear on a winning National Lotto ticket

are: 42, 8, 39, 37, 20, 38, 17, 27, 36, 41.

If you’re lucky enough to have had your chosen numbers drawn, the Bonus Ball can help to increase your winnings.

The most common Bonus Ball numbers: 38, 12, 42, 48, 17. See https://casinoalpha.com/

A spokesperson for Casino Alpha said: “Although every lottery draw is unique and there is no surefire way to ensure you pick the winning numbers, the study reveals an interesting insight into the numbers that have been drawn most often.

“For those hoping to add an element of certainty into their lottery picks using this knowledge, unfortunately, the fundamental odds of the game do not change no matter how many times a number has appeared. Yet, this doesn’t dampen the rush of the game – every ticket holds the potential for a life-changing win.

“While the odds don’t change, knowing the most drawn numbers can give the feel of a strategic edge and make your choices feel more purposeful rather than random. So, embrace the thrill – any entry could change your life.”