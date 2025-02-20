'Luckiest man alive': Horsham man pioneers life-changing cancer treatment

A Horsham man counts himself as ‘the luckiest man alive’ after receiving life-changing treatment for blood cancer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the pioneering treatment received by retired inheritance tax lawyer Christopher Strange is now also set to help others after gaining approval for use on the NHS.

Seventy-eight-year-old Christopher said: “I was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2017 and underwent six months of chemotherapy which was successful, but my cancer returned after 15 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My consultant was concerned about putting me through more chemotherapy. She told me: ‘We can try another round, but the side effects could be severe.’ The chemotherapy had already left me with little smell, and taste and made me partially deaf. Then she mentioned a CAR-T trial at UCL hospital. For me, it was a no-brainer — I still had too much to do.

Former Horsham tax lawyer Christopher Strange counts himself as 'the luckiest man alive' after pioneering new cancer treatment which is now set to become available on the NHS and help other blood cancer patients

“I’m the luckiest man alive to have been given this treatment. I had my own blood cells removed, modified, and reinfused in two vials. Four weeks in hospital, and then I was sent home.

"Gradually, I got better, and I’ve been in remission ever since. I’ve been so lucky. If I hadn’t been in the trial, a scan also wouldn’t have picked up an unrelated cancer on my kidney in time.

“I am now back to living the life I had hoped for. I’m using my chainsaw again, tending to my small flock of sheep, and have seen the birth of both my great-grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But what really hits me is thinking of the younger patients I met during chemotherapy. They had their whole lives ahead of them. I think of one young woman, about 30, starting her third round of chemo as I finished mine. I still wonder if this treatment could have saved her from going through it again.

Christopher pictured in 2018 before undergoing his life-changing cancer treatment

"When I heard NICE {the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence} had approved CAR-T for NHS use, I thought ‘Thank God.’ The trial only helped a limited number of people – now anyone who qualifies can access it. This is a huge step forward. Give researchers the chance, and they’ll push the boundaries.”

Now England’s drug regulators have recommended the new blood cancer treatment which Christopher underwent for use on the NHS. Lisocabtagene maraleucel is recommended for treating relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after first-line chemotherapy. Blood Cancer UK worked with the drug regulators NICE to champion the treatment.

Leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma are all forms of blood cancer and 280,000 people in the UK are living with or are in remission with it. While in recent years treatment options for many blood cancers have improved, it’s still the UK’s third largest cancer killer. Josh Hill, policy officer at Blood Cancer UK, said: “In our UK-wide blood cancer action plan, we highlighted the life-limiting side effects of current treatment and that survival rates for blood cancer in the UK lag behind nations of similar wealth and health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many of the existing treatments are extremely toxic to human cells, so we welcome this decision, which means there are more treatment options for people with blood cancer in England.

"Blood cancer is the UK’s third biggest cancer killer and it’s through research and investment where we will create the platform for new treatment options. We must also continue to ensure those across the UK get access to new treatments so they too have the best chance of a positive outcome.”