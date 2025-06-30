Lucky local wins £10,000 at Buzz Bingo Crawley

A lucky local has won £10,000 at Buzz Bingo Crawley on Kingsgate, Queensway.

The bingo-goer is planning to use the winnings to share with their family and treat themselves to some new home goods.

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, is a familiar face at Buzz Bingo Crawley, having played there regularly for over 39 years.

On the day of the win, they had no idea they’d hit the jackpot – in fact, it came as such a surprise that they thought it was just a normal win until staff broke the exciting news.

A dedicated bingo fan, they’ve said they’ll be sharing the winnings with family and treating themselves to a few long-overdue home comforts: a Ninja air fryer, a matching kettle and toaster set, and a brand-new mattress – because after nearly four decades of bingo, a good night’s sleep is well earned.

Prasha, general manager at Buzz Bingo Crawley, said: “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win.

“Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

Chief operating officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shaves, said: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win £10,000 on the Party Time Special Jackpot Game at Buzz Bingo Crawley.

“Overall Buzz Bingo players win more than £2m per week in bingo prize money and we love to celebrate every one of them with our amazing community!”

