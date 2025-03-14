Lucky West Sussex Lotto winner plans exotic holiday after £1M win

A mystery man, known only as Mr. F from West Sussex, has won £1,000,000 on The National Lottery after matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw on Saturday, February 22.

Lucky Mr F was one of two players who matched the five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the draw, each scooping £1M. His first purchase was a new car, and he plans to enjoy life a little bit more and take some exotic holidays.

The West Sussex resident, who played a personal selection of sentimental numbers via the National Lottery website, has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

A lucky man won £1m on the Lotto

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Wow, what wonderful news for Mr F, who can now look forward to a lovely exotic holiday and driving around in his new car. Huge congratulations!”

