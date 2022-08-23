Lurgashall Horticultural Club holds vegetable and flower show

The 38th annual show was held in the Lurgashall Village Hall on August 20.

After the event, Tonita Baker, secretary at the horticultural club, said: “It was another successful show for Lurgashall as numbers were slightly down from last year.

“Thanks to all the entrants who made an effort despite the weather

“There was an impressive show of flowers vegetables cookery and handicraft."

The prizes for the event were handed out by the new chairman Elizabeth Clark.

The Presidents Shield was won by Laurence Reed as was the Banksion Medal, the Prentice Salver and the Christian Tankard.

The Junior shield was won by Phoebe Davidson.

Lin Davis took home the Ted Rogers trophy for any other vegetable.

The flower arranging trophy went to a new competitor Nicki Baggott.

Gillian Evans won Best Photo, The Orchard Park Farm award and the Boxal goblet.

