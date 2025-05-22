Lyminster bypass anti-social driving concerns
During a recent county council meeting last week, Gary Markwell (Reform, Arundel & Courtwick) predicted that the ‘racing’ that takes place along the southern section of the bypass will get ‘a lot worse’ now that the northern section is open.
Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways & transport, described similar problems when a new road was opened in Burgess Hill, linking the A273 to the A2300.
She said: “The problem is, if people want new roads but then they say they don’t want the new roads because people are going to race and behave inappropriately on them, then we don’t have any new roads or infrastructure. It does come down to antisocial behaviour at the end of the day which needs to be addressed.”
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “We understand the impact anti-social driving can have on our communities, and officers patrol our roads to ensure safety and to catch offenders. We encourage anyone with concerns to report incidences to us using the Operation Crackdown website.
“In addition to Operation Crackdown, we deploy to various locations over the summer months as part of Operation Downsway, where we seek to positively influence drivers and motorcyclists to drive and ride responsibly, considerately and safely.”
As well as his worries about anti-social driving, Mr Markwell also predicted another problem.
He said: “Now that that road is linked up to Crossbush, where there is a McDonalds, I think there also is going to be a massive increase in roadside litter, which we all see around fast food outlets, especially if the road is being used by the kind of people who do racing down that road.”
