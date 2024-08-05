The pictures, sent to Sussex World by photographer Eddie Mitchell, show West Sussex County Council teams hard at work on the new road.

It’s hoped that the work, once completed, will ease congestion, improve the local economy and provide North-South access from the A27.

The road will link up with the southern section of the bypass, which was recently constructed, to create a 1.1-mile carriageway running to the east of Lyminster and Wick villages.

The new carriageway will have a verge on one side and a footpath/cycleway on the other and is being constructed as far off-line from the existing highway as possible in order to minimise disruption to road users, West Sussex County Council have said.

“Initial, enabling works, such as vegetation clearance, had already been completed, but now the main construction phase started on Monday. This is very positive news,” said Joy Dennis the county council’s cabinet member for highways and transport.

“Helping to provide a sustainable and prosperous economy is one of the priorities in Our Council Plan and, by providing this new highway infrastructure, we will be supporting the provision of 1,260 new homes and 700 new jobs in the region.

“It’s also hoped that, by providing improved cyclist and pedestrian facilities, more people will be encouraged to make local trips on foot or by bike, helping lower our carbon footprint, another key priority in our Council Plan.”

The existing bridleway will be maintained with a Pegasus crossing, designed to ensure the safety of horse riders, cyclists and pedestrians.

Alongside this, a new viaduct is being constructed over Black Ditch and the associated flood plain in order to mitigate any increase in flood risk.

The scheme is being funded by Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership Local Growth Fund, developer contributions (Section 106 funds), the Department for Transport and the County Council. The £23.8million construction contract has been awarded to Jackson Civil Engineering Group Limited. The work is expected to finish in Autumn this year.

