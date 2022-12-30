Machinery was damaged following a break-in at Yapton CofE Primary School, a police spokesperson has said.

Police said the break-in took place at a school outbuilding sometime between 3pm on December 21 and 10am on December 22.

"Anyone who saw what happened or has any other information is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 729 of 22/12,” the spokesperson added.

For Amanda Worne (Lib Dem), who represents Yapton in Arun District Council, the break-in is further ‘frustrating’ evidence of Yapton’s ongoing issue with anti-social behaviour.

Yapton CofE Primary School

"We’ve spent all this time with police and the anti-social behaviour crackdown, fighting for extra police presence in the village and this still happens. I know a lot of the problems in Yapton aren’t hardened criminal stuff – it’s anti-social behaviour. It’s kids smashing up the bus stop or making things unpleasant. And breaking into the school is another example of that. I know it’s not some huge catastrophe but they’re still trespassing on private property.”

Cllr Worne has been fighting to shed light on Yapton’s problems for some time. In October this year she gave residents a chance to speak to their police sergeants after vandals spray painted a dog bin and burned down a dog bin in the Church Lane area.

She wanted to make clear that the only way to action change is to report anti-social behaviour directly to the police. Officers cannot, she said, act on information obtained via social media.

"Unless people report incidents directly to the police, they have no idea what’s going on and can’t increase their presence,” she added.

