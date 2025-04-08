Made in Sussex Film Festival offering £10,000 prize reveals line-up for first ever event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first Made in Sussex Film Festival, which is offering a £10,000 prize, has unveiled its line-up as the event approaches.

The festival runs from Friday to Sunday, April 25-27 at the Depot Cinema in Pinwell Road and celebrates filmmakers ‘working in, around, and inspired by’ the region.

Lewes District Council said this year’s feature film line-up includes six standout titles. These are: Finally Nearly Getting There, where two strangers on a carshare to a wedding find an unexpected connection; The Forest in Me, a reflection on uncertainty, love, and human connection; Splinter, a chilling portrait of grief and isolation; Leave No Trace Brighton, a documentary about a volunteer-led group fighting coastal waste; The Captain, in which a retired sea captain under house arrest forms an unlikely friendship; and Fright, an homage to 1950s horror cinema.

The festival’s Best Director Award comes with a £10,000 grant, sponsored by Clear Futures, to fund the winner’s next Sussex-based film and support new voices in local cinema.

Charlotte Cordingley, CEO of Clear Futures, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Made in Sussex, supporting local filmmakers as they develop their skills while showcasing the wonderful stories, people, and landscapes this area offers.”

Film Sussex director Jen Handorf said: “Securing funding is often the greatest challenge for filmmakers, particularly for smaller, independent projects. Thanks to the incredible support of Clear Futures, this groundbreaking grant provides one talented filmmaker with the resources needed to execute their creative vision. By dedicating this award to Sussex-based filmmaking, the grant not only empowers the winning filmmaker but also benefits the collaborators and local talent they engage throughout the process. In doing so, this initiative will also support the vibrant filmmaking creative community in Sussex.”

Each award winner (Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary Feature, and Best Short Film) will also get an Apple MacBook Pro to support their next project. The prizes are made possible through the backing of festival partners, including Community Energy Pathways, who are contributing a laptop to the Best Documentary Feature category.

Ollie Pendered, CEO of Community Energy Pathways, said: “Capturing local stories on film is a fantastic way of showcasing the work of pioneering communities in their quest to create a greener planet. We’re delighted to support Film Sussex as we transition to a low-carbon renewable future.”

The shorts programme includes The Dog in the Long Grass, First Sight, and Just Plain Ben, which are about personal change and connection. Also screening: are Market Values, Women’s Voices, Messiah, Mirror Mirror, Nocturnal, Shouting at the Sea, Travels at Home, The Waiter, The Scientist and Jenny, and Wired.

Visit madeinsussex.org to purchase tickets.