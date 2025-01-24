Made in Sussex Film Festival offers £10,000 prize to boost local filmmaking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Made in Sussex Film Festival has announced that filmmakers could win a £10,000 prize for Best Director, dedicated to funding their next Sussex-based project.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which will be held at Depot Cinema in Lewes from April 25 to 27, celebrates local cinematic talent.

The festival aims to highlight films rooted in Sussex’s landscapes, heritage, and creativity, as well as the region’s storytelling and artistry.

The £10,000 prize is sponsored by Clear Futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Made in Sussex Film Festival will be held at the Depot Cinema in Lewes from April 25 to 27

Jen Handorf, of Film Sussex, said: “Securing funding is often the greatest challenge for filmmakers, particularly for smaller, independent projects. Thanks to the incredible support of Clear Futures, this groundbreaking grant provides one talented filmmaker with the resources needed to execute their creative vision.

“By dedicating this award to Sussex-based filmmaking, the grant not only empowers the winning filmmaker but also benefits the collaborators and local talent they engage throughout the process. In doing so, this initiative will also support the vibrant filmmaking creative community in Sussex.”

The festival’s awards categories are: Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary Feature and Best Short Film. Each prize includes an Apple MacBook Pro so recipients have the latest tools to further their craft.

Charlotte Cordingley, CEO of Clear Futures, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Made in Sussex, supporting local filmmakers as they develop their skills while showcasing the wonderful stories, people, and landscapes this area offers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Made in Sussex Film Festival has announced that filmmakers could win a £10,000 prize for Best Director

Filmmakers can submit their work across three categories: Narrative Feature, Documentary Feature, and Short Film. Entries must meet at least one of several Sussex-based criteria.

The submission deadline is February 28 and the official selections will be announced on March 14. Filmmakers are asked to submit their work via the official platform at filmfreeway.com/MadeinSussex.

Jen Handorf added: “With the generous backing of Clear Futures, the chosen filmmaker will not only create an inspiring new work but also unlock a world of future opportunities, paving the way for growth, recognition, and long-term success.”