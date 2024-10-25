Magical story telling festival at Hastings this weekend

It takes place on Sunday October 27 at The Stade Open Space from 12 noon – 4pm and features story tellers and entertainers including Laura Dockrill, Alim Kamara, Tuup, Richard Storybeard, Xanthe Gresham-Knight, Ben Watson, Dolly Delicious, Swallow’s Wing Puppetry, Circo Rum Baba and The Flying Buttresses.

People are invited to dress up and join the parade. Don't forget to dress up or bring something along for the ‘animals’ themed parade with Mahogany Carnival Arts of Notting Hill Carnival. Swallow's Wings Puppet Show will be at 12pm

The theme of the festival this year is ‘Hope and Joy’ with original stories told through spoken word, music, poetry, puppetry, song, and movement.

The Festival started on October 19 and is running through to November 2, with a selection of top authors, storytellers, theatre makers, and performers from around the world.

On Friday October 25, the festival welcomes award winning poet and playwright Inua Ellams, who is bringing his show ‘Search Party’ to The Benbow Arts Space in London Road, St Leonards.

Audiences are invited to suggest any word, and based on these prompts, Inua will delve into his vast collection of works to perform a spontaneous selection. Every show is a one-of-a-kind experience.

Triple Harmonies takes place at the White Rock Theatre on Friday November 1 and features Black Voices, Barefoot Opera, and Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus. It starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £15, available from the theatre.

Earlier in the week, people can join Maria Ferguson for an evening of her award-winning poetry at the Horse and Groom, Mercatoria, St Leonards on Wednesday October 30 from 7pm. The show is pay what you can and free to those who can’t afford to pay.

Hastings Storytelling Festival first started in 2011. It works with local schools, providing resources for them.

Supporters and funders of the festival include Arts Council England, Hastings Borough Council, Big Local North East Hastings, National Literacy Trust, The Bright Foundation, Goodwill Fund Hastings and Speedy Hire.

For details, full programme, and tickets, see www.hastingsstoryfest.org.uk.

1 . Hastings Storytelling Festival Hastings Storytelling Festival Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Storytelling Festival Children's procession Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings Storytelling Festival Swallow's Tail Theatre present Anansi and the Lost Sun Photo: supplied

4 . Hastings Storytelling Festival Poet Maria Ferguson Photo: supplied