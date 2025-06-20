Magistrates' court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from June 3 -

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June 3:

Niamagullah Sahak, 21, of Old London Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker by beating. The offences took place at Bembrook Road, Hastings, on August 21, last year. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

June 4:

Sonnie Fox, 23, of Marley Rise, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus dangerously on the A23 and the A27 in East Sussex on January 27, last year. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police on the A23 at Pyecombe on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on July 2 and released on conditional bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale Lawrence, 41, of Kinver Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being the owner of an American Bully dog that was dangerously out of control in Kinver Lane, Bexhill, on October 31, last year and injured a child. Sentencing was adjourned until July 21 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Ken Williams, 33, of Lea Avenue, Rye, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit on New Winchelsea Road, Rye, on December 5, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to speeding at Rye on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 17 months. He was fined £266.

Daniel Bridle, 27, of Beauport Caravan Park, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Hastings on April 14. He was fined £80.

George Hatcher, 33, of Croxden Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at High Street, Hastings, on May 6. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Stevens, 57, of Marina, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to stalking of a woman involving serious alarm and distress. The offence took place at Wickham Avenue, Bexhill, between March 15 2023 and October 15 2024. Sentencing was adjourned until August 28 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.