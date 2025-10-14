Magistrates' court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for September 1 -

September 1:

Lee Wilton-Smith, 19, of Catsfield Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa car which had been taken without the owner’s consent, at Hastings on September 20, last year.

He pleaded guilty to driving on Battle Road, St Leonards, on the same date, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream and guilty to driving with no licence or insurance at Hastings on September 20. He pleaded guilty to failing to co-operate with a road-side breath test at Hastings on September 20. He was dined £360. The court made a community order and banned him from driving for 16 months.

Lianne Carson, 38, of St Marks Close, Bexhill, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings Homeless Support Centre, Priory Street, Hastings, on November 23, last year. Sentencing was deferred to tie up with other cases. She was given unconditional bail.

September 2:

Nicholas Harris, 52, of Langley Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Warrior Square railway station, St Leonards, on October 16, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

September 5:

Tyler Allleyne, 28, of Pennine Rise, Hastings, was found guilty of driving a Seat vehicle on Old London Road, Hastings, on December 7, 2023, with cannabis in his blood stream. Sentencing was adjourned. He was released on unconditional bail.

Sergejs Oleinikovs, 19, of Priory Road, Hastings, was found guilty of driving a Yamaha vehicle on Carlisle Parade, Hastings, on January 9, without due care or attention. He was fined £375 and his driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

September 15:

Simon Kavanagh, 53, of Eversley Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Devonshire Road, Bexhill, on February 3. The court made a community order and fined him £120. Magistrates issued a community order.

Michael Shaw, 41, of Rock Close, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Juke, on Priory Road, Hastings, on November 29, last year, without due care and attention. He pleaded guilty to failing to stop following an accident where damage was caused to four other vehicles at Priory Road on the same date. He pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis in his blood stream and guilty to driving with no insurance at Hastings on November 29. Sentencing was adjourned until November 20. He was released on unconditional bail.