Magnificent cardboard ark defies the odds to float on the waves on Bognor Regis beach

The ark made by 24-year-old Kieran Vane sailing on the waves on Bognor Regis beach

A magnificent cardboard ark has defied the odds to float majestically on the waves on Bognor Regis beach.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ark was created by 24-year-old Kieran Vane as part of an art class led by Frank Ferrie and run under the auspices of the Workers Educational Association (WEA) in The Sycamore, a venue of L’Arche Bognor Regis.

The community supports adults with learning disabilities to lead more creative and connected lives, and the choice of an ark was appropriate as the name L'Arche comes from the French word for ark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L'Arche Bognor Regis has been supporting people with learning disabilities since 1978 and currently has 23 people with learning disabilities in its care.

Kieran Vane and the L’Arche Bognor Regis crew before the launch

Members were able to witness the launch of the ark off the coast of Bognor.

Chris Bemrose, who helped Kieran with his project, said: “It's great credit to Kieran that his ark took to water so well. It's made of cardboard painted with waterproof paint and many of us expected it to sink almost immediately.

Instead, however, it floated majestically for several minutes, until the string holding it broke and it was forced back onto the beach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other art projects that Kieran has been involved with in the WEA art class include a large eagle, a robot and a large bus. He is now making a racing car that he can sit in and ride.

Kieran, who has been with L'Arche since the end of July 2023, said: "The ark in the sea, I really enjoyed making it.”