Main Hastings trunk road still closed and now fenced off

East Sussex County Council’s Highways department confirmed that the emergency closure was put in place due to due to “footway and carriageway having lifted following heavy rain”.

The closure is right by the filling station on Old London Road, but motorists still have access to it.

A local resident said: “The road is completely Heras fenced off now. Not how you expect the A259 to look on a morning rush hour.

“The rest of Clive Vale is gridlocked with large lorries trying to negotiate Ashburnham Road, at least the schools are closed for the summer holidays now.”

More news as we get it.

Photos by Kevin Boorman.

1 . Main trunk road closure at Old London Road Main trunk road closure at Old London Road Photo: supplied