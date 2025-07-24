Main trunk road closure at Old London Roadplaceholder image
Main Hastings trunk road still closed and now fenced off

By Andy Hemsley
Published 24th Jul 2025, 10:29 BST
The main A259 through Hastings remains closed off at Old London Road this morning following an emergency closure on Wednesday.

East Sussex County Council’s Highways department confirmed that the emergency closure was put in place due to due to “footway and carriageway having lifted following heavy rain”.

The closure is right by the filling station on Old London Road, but motorists still have access to it.

A local resident said: “The road is completely Heras fenced off now. Not how you expect the A259 to look on a morning rush hour.

“The rest of Clive Vale is gridlocked with large lorries trying to negotiate Ashburnham Road, at least the schools are closed for the summer holidays now.”

More news as we get it.

Photos by Kevin Boorman.

