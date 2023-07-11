Maintenance work by Eastbourne Borough Council is set to take place on the promenade.

In a statement Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Maintenance teams will soon begin surface and drainage repairs along Eastbourne promenade to ensure the area is safe and accessible for all users.

“Works start on July 13 at Holywell and will then move to Fisherman's Green and the Wish Tower in the following weeks.

“The car park at Fisherman's Green will be closed on July 20 to repair potholes at the entrance to the site.

Maintenance work by Eastbourne Borough Council is set to take place on the promenade. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

“Completion times may vary depending on weather conditions, and temporary barriers may be in place for staff and public safety.

“Please bear with us whilst these essential works are completed.

“Eastbourne Borough Council is responsible for these areas around the promenade, however most roads and pavements in our area are maintained by East Sussex Highways.

