‘Major achievements’ have been made over the past year in a project aimed at protecting and enhancing nature recovery in the Horsham district.

Wilder Horsham District volunteers at Mount Wood

The ‘Wilder Horsham District’ project – a partnership between Horsham District Council and Sussex Wildlife Trust – is highlighting its work in its annual report just out.

Over the past year, it says, the project’s major achievements include helping to support landowners to protect and sustain breeding habitats, establishing more natural grazing, building habitat links and introducing flood management measures.

It has also supported parish councils and community groups through workshops, site visits and habitat management guidance.

Leaky dams constructed to feed ponds

Meanwhile an additional resource has been recruited to support the work of some 53 conservation volunteers to deliver a range of nature recovery tasks.

And funding and support has been provided to five new recipients of the Nature Recovery Award, all contributing towards the creation of a Nature Recovery Network in the Horsham district.

Collette Blackburn, Horsham District Council cabinet member for climate action and nature recovery, said: “We will continue to work with key organisations and the project team to encourage, inspire and support individuals, landowners and community groups to reverse the decline in nature, and create better and more connected habitats.

“My thanks go out to our amazing army of volunteers without whom all our great work would not be possible.”

Sussex Wildlife Trust director of conservation Henri Brocklebank added: “This year’s report shows that the project is proving successful in enabling communities and individuals across the district to play a significant role in delivering the partnership’s priorities in recovering the natural environment.”

The report also highlights the work with other key organisations such as West Sussex County Council and neighbouring authorities to develop joint projects that will help to deliver the Nature Recovery Network. This includes a ‘Weald to Waves’ scheme and an ‘Adur River Recovery’ project.