Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to create a major apartment complex in Eastbourne’s town centre have gained the green light.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On November 12, Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee unanimously approved proposals to demolish a disused multi-story car park in Junction Road and build 101 apartments in its place.

Councillors praised the scheme, agreeing with officers that it would improve the appearance of the area by making use of a disused brownfield site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Candy Vaughn (Lib Dem) said: “Won’t it be lovely to actually come in on a train to Eastbourne and not see the derelict JCP car park.

Artist's impression of the proposed apartment building in Junction Road. Image: Dha Architecture Ltd

“It looks great. There is going to be a gain of biodiversity with all the landscaping. There will be no coaches being able to park in front … because it’s going to be all redone. It is going to look fabulous, I think. I think it will look absolutely amazing.”

She added: “I think it covers every possibility of what is needed in Eastbourne.”

While it had been recommended for approval, the proposed development had seen opposition from some neighbours, with concerns primarily around the number of parking spaces for future residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development would include 60 unallocated parking spaces, five blue badge parking spaces and 185 cycle parking spaces. Objectors argued this was insufficient for the number of apartments.

Objectors also raised concerns about overlooking and loss of privacy from the scheme.

Officers had disagreed with these concerns in their report on the plans, concluding the scheme would have “no detrimental impacts to the occupiers that surround the site.”

The replacement building would be expected to consist of 27 one-bedroom flats, 64 two-bedroom flats and 10 three-bedroom flats. All flats are expected to have access to a private balcony or terrace, as well as a landscaped communal area, which would surround the building.