A major housing development in Bexhill has been approved at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Thursday (September 26), a planning inspector has approved proposals to build 89 homes on land to the north of Turkey Road.

The scheme had been refused by Rother District Council’s planning committee in December, due to concerns surrounding its proximity to the nearby Ashdown Brickworks and Quarry.

Committee members had refused the scheme on the grounds that dust and pollution from the brickworks could have an unacceptable impact on anyone moving into the new houses.

The Turkey Road, Bexhill, site. Pic: Contributed

In a written decision at the time, a council planning spokesman said: “It has not been demonstrated to the satisfaction of the local planning authority that the amenities of future occupiers of the proposed residential dwellings would not be unreasonably harmed by dust and pollution from existing operations at the adjacent Ashdown Brickworks and Quarry.

“Furthermore, the proposed residential development, by reason of its close proximity to the brickworks and quarry, has the potential to unreasonably restrict the future economic growth of the adjacent business, which is a significant employer in the district.”

Councillors had also raised other concerns about the scheme — such as the loss of greenfield land and potential for flooding — but these were not judged to be solid grounds for refusal.

Concerns around dust were not shared by the planning inspector, however, who noted the how brickworks’ own planning and environmental controls would seek to limit such impacts.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “I acknowledge that dust settling on cars, outdoor furniture and restricting the opportunities for residents to hang out washing are likely to be sources of annoyance for future occupants. In long dry periods this may occur more frequently, and dust deposits are likely to increase.

“However, there was no evidence to suggest that there would be significant dust problems throughout the year. Neither was there any suggestion that the proposal would increase the risk of adverse effects on the health of residents on the appeal site.

“In any event [the brickworks’] operations are subject to planning conditions and an environmental permit which require the implementation of dust mitigation measures. It is therefore appropriate for me to assume that the operation complies with these requirements.”

While the inspector went on to say “the proximity of the site may lead to a somewhat uncomfortable relationship between the operator and future residents”, they also said the development would not prevent future quarrying on the site.

The inspector concluded that the downsides of the scheme would be outweighed by the benefits of additional housing and chose to grant planning permission.

However, the inspector also turned down an appeal for costs from the applicant, Bellway Homes.

In coming to this decision, the inspector said the council had acted unreasonably, as it did not provide detailed evidence to back up its reason for refusal. But the inspector chose not to grant costs as they judged the appeal process to have improved the scheme.

The inspector wrote: “Through the appeal process other interested parties were provided with an opportunity to put forward their concerns in ways that would not have occurred if the officers’ recommendation had been accepted.

“Whilst the appellant has incurred the additional costs of presenting the case at appeal, this has not been wasted. On the contrary, planning permission for an improved scheme offering better protection for future residents has now been granted.”

For further information on the scheme see application reference RR/2022/2131/P on the Rother District Council website.