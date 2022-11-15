Edit Account-Sign Out
Major delays along A27 towards Havant, Portsmouth and Southampton

There are heavy delays along the A27 this morning due to surface water towards Portsmouth.

By Joe Stack
3 hours ago
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 12:31pm

Along the A27 past Woodmancote traffic is slow and queuing from Cheeseman’s Lane up towards Emsworth.

From Emsworth the stretch of heavy traffic is more severe with delays all along the road through Havant.

Traffic sources report delays of nine minutes with an average speed 15 mph.

In Cosham there are long delays and queuing traffic due to surface water with travel time of about 30 minutes. Delays are said to be beginning from this point.

