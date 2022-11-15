There are heavy delays along the A27 this morning due to surface water towards Portsmouth.

Along the A27 past Woodmancote traffic is slow and queuing from Cheeseman’s Lane up towards Emsworth.

From Emsworth the stretch of heavy traffic is more severe with delays all along the road through Havant.

Traffic sources report delays of nine minutes with an average speed 15 mph.

In Cosham there are long delays and queuing traffic due to surface water with travel time of about 30 minutes. Delays are said to be beginning from this point.