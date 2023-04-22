A major East Sussex road has been closed off this morning following a serious collision.

The A22 at Golden Cross was shut off at about 10.30am today (Saturday, April 22) following reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist.

The cyclist is said to have sustained serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Emergency services stock image

A spokesperson for Sussex Police siad: “One lane of the A22 at Golden Cross is currently closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist, who has sustained serious injuries. Please avoid the area if you can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident is ongoing and any witnesses are asked to contact us, quoting Op Dunstable.”