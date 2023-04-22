Edit Account-Sign Out
Major East Sussex road shut after car collides with cyclist

A major East Sussex road has been closed off this morning following a serious collision.

By Joe Stack
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 11:16 BST

The A22 at Golden Cross was shut off at about 10.30am today (Saturday, April 22) following reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist.

The cyclist is said to have sustained serious injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Emergency services stock imageEmergency services stock image
A spokesperson for Sussex Police siad: “One lane of the A22 at Golden Cross is currently closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist, who has sustained serious injuries. Please avoid the area if you can.

“The incident is ongoing and any witnesses are asked to contact us, quoting Op Dunstable.”

More on this as we have it.

