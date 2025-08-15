The next phase of 'an extremely ambitious scheme' to improve Eastbourne town centre is due to begin before the autumn following planning committee approval.

However, people have been warned it will 'undoubtedly cause some disruption'.

East Sussex County Council’s planning committee approved new Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) – the legal orders necessary to carry out phase 2a of the scheme aimed to boost the vitality of the town centre and improve accessibility for pedestrians.

Phase 2a will focus on the section of Terminus Road between Banker’s Corner and Marks & Spencer and Millets. Work will be carried out to upgrade the existing Terminus Road pedestrianised area from Bankers Corner (the junction of Terminus Road with Cornfield Road) through to the junction with Langney Road; introduce a new pedestrianisation section of Terminus Road, with the removal of the current one-way traffic movement from Bolton Road through a short section of Terminus Road and into Langney Road, and a new two-way traffic configuration at the lower ends of both Bolton Road and Langney Road.

Subject to future funding, there would be a new pedestrianised civic space outside Marks & Spencer.

Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “As well as creating a safer and healthier town centre, encouraging visitors and boosting the economy, the work we are doing will also support our efforts to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.

“The town centre has already benefited from extensive work carried out over the past few years and this latest phase of the scheme, which includes further pedestrianisation of Terminus Road, will add to the improvements already made and make it safer and easier for pedestrians and those using wheelchairs and other mobility aids.”

Phase 1 work was completed in 2019 around Eastbourne Station, part of Terminus Road, Cornfield Road and Gildredge Road, as well as the ongoing work around Victoria Place.

Cllr Dowling added: “This is an extremely ambitious scheme and will undoubtedly cause some disruption. We will continue to work closely with the borough council and traders in a bid to keep disruption to a minimum but would ask the public to bear with us as the result of the work will be a modern and thriving town centre.”