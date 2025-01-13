Firefighters were at the scene in Kings Drive at around just before 1am today (Monday, January 13).

According to reports, the road and surrounding area are still closed off by police this morning as firefighters tackle the blaze.

Several fire engines were sent to the scene.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.50am on January 13 to reports of a fire at a property on Kings Drive, Eastbourne.

“Crews from Eastbourne, Pevensey and Hailsham were in attendance using the Aerial Ladder Platform and hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. Thermal imaging cameras were also used to check for hotspots. The incident was left with Sussex Police. There were no casualties reported.

“A reinspection is taking place this morning.”

Sussex Police is now appealing for information about the incident.

“Police are now working with the fire service to investigate the cause of the fire, and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time.

“They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant doorbell, dash cam or CCTV footage.

“Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting serial 21 of 13/01.”

