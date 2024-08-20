Major fire in East Sussex in middle of night

By Richard Gladstone
Published 20th Aug 2024, 06:57 BST
Firefighters tackled a major blaze in an East Sussex village in the middle of the night.

Crews were called to the scene of a campervan fire at around 1am this morning (Tuesday, August 20).

Upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The incident happened in Eastbourne Road in Pevensey, near Eastbourne.

Crews from Eastbourne fire station attended.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) has been approached for a statement.

We will have more on this story as we get it.

Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

1. IMG_3785.jpeg

Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

2. IMG_3781.jpeg

Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

3. IMG_3784.jpeg

Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

4. IMG_3783.jpeg

Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Pevensey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.