Crews were called to the scene of a campervan fire at around 1am this morning (Tuesday, August 20).

Upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The incident happened in Eastbourne Road in Pevensey, near Eastbourne.

Crews from Eastbourne fire station attended.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) has been approached for a statement.

We will have more on this story as we get it.

1 . IMG_3785.jpeg Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

