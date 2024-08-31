Several fire engines attended the scene of the blaze at a bungalow in a residential street.

Most of the property was destroyed as a result of the fire and suffered severe smoke damage.

The area was cordoned off as firefighters attended the incident.

It took place in Barnsite Gardens in Rustington, near Littlehampton.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for a comment.

We will have more as we get it.

1 . Rustington Fire 7.jpg Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Rustington Fire 4.jpg Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Rustington Fire 9.jpg Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures