Major fire in West Sussex village
Published 31st Aug 2024, 15:37 BST
Firefighters tackled a major fire in a West Sussex village today (Saturday, August 31).
Several fire engines attended the scene of the blaze at a bungalow in a residential street.
Most of the property was destroyed as a result of the fire and suffered severe smoke damage.
The area was cordoned off as firefighters attended the incident.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for a comment.
We will have more as we get it.
1. Rustington Fire 7.jpg
Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
2. Rustington Fire 4.jpg
Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
3. Rustington Fire 9.jpg
Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
4. Rustington Fire.jpg
Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures